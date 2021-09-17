Zoning, subdivision approvals for next phases of Whistle Bend in place

Whitehorse city council has approved zoning for Phase 8 of the Whistle Bend neighbourhood as seen in this map. (City of Whitehorse/Submitted)

Work to build the Whistle Bend neighbourhood will continue for the foreseeable future.

In separate votes at its Sept. 13 meeting, Whitehorse city council passed the final two readings for zoning of Phase 8 of the neighbourhood and, once again, approved the subdivision of Phase 6.

Phase 6 sits north of Phase 4 and east of Phase 5. While subdivision approval was previously granted in 2018, construction in the area is not yet complete and a new approval was required.

The plans for the area include extending Witch Hazel Lane and the creation of residential lots along with a park, two public utility lots along with lanes and roadways through the area.

When finished, there will be approximately 100 single-detached or duplex lots, 75 townhouse lots and four multi-family properties.

When Coun. Laura Cabott raised questions about the need for a new agreement, Mike Gau, the city’s director of development services, told council with Phase 6 being such a large development, work to get the subdivision done can take a lot of time. He noted similar extensions have been given for subdivisions in previous phases of Whistle Bend and pointed out there are a number of phases of Whistle Bend where work is underway in various stages that are having an impact on timelines.

Gau said he would look at it in more detail, with the Yukon government as the developer, to find out exactly what remains to be done for the subdivision of Phase 6 to be completed and get back to city council on it.

Meanwhile, Phase 8 would be built in two sections – one an extension to Witch Hazel Drive, the other an extension to Rampart Street.

The Witch Hazel Drive section is proposed for medium density developments such as townhouses and apartments with the Rampart Street section to include the same medium density developments as well as low-density housing such as single-detached and duplex homes.

“The approximate 154 homes could accommodate approximately 370 people based on the average number of people per household in Whitehorse,” Karmen Whitbread, a planner with the city, stated in an earlier report to council. “The actual development potential will be confirmed through detailed engineering and the subsequent subdivision of the area. In addition to the residential portion, land adjacent to Phase 8 will be zoned for greenbelt and public utility use.”

Coun. Samson Hartland said he was pleased to support the subdivision and zoning approvals, noting the hundreds of homes it will mean for Whitehorse.

