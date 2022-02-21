Zoning for Range Road property approved

The former home of Trans North Helicopters is now a highway commercial property.

Whitehorse city council approved the final readings for the zoning change (from the previous airport use) at its Feb. 14 meeting.

Trans North Helicopters has moved from the site and is leasing helipads at the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport.

As city planner Karmen Whitbread explained in an earlier report to council, the property can no longer be used as a helipad.

“NAV Canada has confirmed that the subject site no longer meets the requirements for an H2 or H3 helipad, which are typically used for tour and other smaller helicopter uses,” he said. “NAV Canada also stated the area is too congested with existing businesses to be a suitable location for a busy helipad, as they would be exposed to noise and hazards. Therefore, the location is no longer desirable as a helipad due to the changing context of the area.”

No submissions came in during a public hearing on the proposed rezoning in January, it was noted in a report to council that came forward ahead of council approving the final two bylaw readings for the rezoning.

