Yukon’s youth vaccination clinics will open May 31

Youth 12-17 in Whitehorse can receive their COVID-19 shots at the vaccine clinic. In the communities, clinics will be set up in schools. Crystal Schick/Yukon News

Vaccination clinics for youth 12 to 17 have been scheduled, the government announced on May 18.

Starting May 31, youth in Yukon communities will be able to receive their first dose. In Whitehorse, the first shot of Pfizer will be administered starting June 1.

“We are excited to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for our youth,” said Minister of Health Tracy-Anne McPhee. “Giving youth aged 12-17 the opportunity to be vaccinated will help protect them, their loved ones, and the broader community from the virus.”

Second does clinics will start as early as June 23.

Yukon’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brendan Hanley, said Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up on May 5.

“Clinical trial results of the Pfizer vaccine showed excellent protection against COVID-19 with a strong safety profile,” said Hanley. “As we have seen in other jurisdictions, youth are not immune to the effects of COVID-19.

“I encourage all youth to take this unique opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Community clinics will be held in schools while Whitehorse clinics will be at the Coast High Country Inn Convention Centre — the same place adults received their shots.

Because of limited supply and stricter handling requirements, the Pfizer vaccine will only be available for a short time. Clinic dates will be more limited than the adult vaccine clinics.

On May 12, McPhee said the Yukon had secured enough vaccine doses for every eligible youth in the territory.

Second dose clinics for youth will be held in nearly all Yukon communities. Medical travel will be supported in communities where a clinic is not held.

Youth who are unable to make the clinic date in their community can also receive a medical travel allowance.

Kids in Atlin can be vaccinated in Whitehorse, while youth from Lower Post, Good Hope Lake and Dease River can be vaccinated in Watson Lake or Whitehorse.

Like Moderna, Pfizer’s vaccine is an mRNA vaccine. Moderna is still available in the Yukon but hasn’t been approved for people under 18.

