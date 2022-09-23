Yukon’s paid sick leave rebate program gets 6-month extension

Program exists for employers and self-employed individuals to pay workers up to 10 days in wages

A COVID-19 rapid test shows a positive test result. The Yukon government has announced it is extending its paid sick leave rebate program for another six months. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Yukon workers who do not have access to paid sick days can get compensated for sick leave due to COVID-19 for another six months.

The Yukon government announced in a Sept. 22 release that it is extending the paid sick leave rebate program until March 31, 2023. The program was set to end on Sept. 30.

“Extending the paid sick leave rebate program gives Yukoners the flexibility to ensure that they and their families remain healthy and safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Minister of Economic Development Ranj Pillai said in the release.

“This program has provided much-needed support to people across the territory throughout the pandemic and I am pleased that we can extend this service and offer financial relief to those who need it most.”

The paid sick leave rebate is available for employers and people who are self-employed to pay workers up to 10 days in wages.

Workers may receive up to 10 days in wages, or 10 days of average daily earnings per self-employed individual, if they are sick, self-isolating or caring for other household members due to COVID-19.

In the release, the extension is described as a continued safety net to reduce the threat of financial loss, making it easier for workers to make the decision to stay home when sick.

As of Aug. 17, approximately 2,300 Yukoners from more than 400 businesses have accessed the program, according to the release.

On the website, the application and supporting documentation must be received within 30 days of the claimed sick-leave period.

In January, a panel brought together under the 2021 confidence and supply agreement between the Yukon Liberal government and the Yukon NDP made recommendations to guide the execution of permanent paid sick leave for Yukoners.

The panel brought forward 22 recommendations of amendments to the Employment Standards Act for the Yukon Legislative Assembly to set out permanent sick days in the territory.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com