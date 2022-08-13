Yukon’s CMOH still acting top doctor in Ontario county

Aug. 3 release cites Dr. Sudit Ranade as the acting medical officer of health for Lambton County

Dr. Sudit Ranade, the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, briefs reporters on the COVID-19 situation in the Yukon on July 13. (Courtesy/Yukon government)

It appears the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health may have never fully left his position in southern Ontario, according to a press release.

Dr. Sudit Ranade is quoted in an Aug. 3 press release put out by Lambton Public Health (LPH) regarding Lambton County’s first laboratory-confirmed case of monkeypox.

The release addresses Ranade as acting medical officer of health for the county.

A Yukon government spokesperson said by email Aug. 12 that Ranade has agreed to help LPH in the transition of his duties and responsibility.

He will continue to assist until a permanent, qualified replacement has been hired for the county.

“Dr. Ranade has significant experience and knowledge within the country and this transition will ensure LPH is set up for success in the future,” said Samantha Henney, a department of Health and Social Services spokesperson.

“Since Dr. Ranade began his role as the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health he has shown dedication and a concentrated effort in learning about the Yukon, the public health matters that are impacting Yukoners and has lead the territory in responding to COVID-19.”

The News previously reported Ranade has resigned from his post as medical officer of health for LPH, effective June 30. This information came from a June 15 release from the southern Ontario health authority, where he spent the last decade shortly after doing his residency.

“We will certainly miss Dr. Ranade’s leadership, knowledge, compassion and dedication to public health and the Lambton County community,” Andrew Taylor, general manager for the public health services division of the county, said in the June 15 release.

Ranade, who made his first public appearance in his current role in the territory on July 13, was not available for an interview because he was on the road from Ontario to the Yukon.

