Yukon’s Anglican bishop delivers apology on site of former Carcross residential school

Chooutla School survivors Jean Desmarais, from left, Jim Smarch Jr., Patrick James, Harold Gatensby, Phillip Gatensby, Eileen Wally and Bessie Jim, standing in front of a healing canoe on the old Chooutla site in Carcross July 20 as Yukon Bishop Larry Robertson, in the front right of the frame, delivers an apology for the spiritual harm the Anglican church has inflicted on Indigenous people. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News)

The Anglican bishop of the Yukon has apologized for the spiritual harm caused to Indigenous people at the hands of the church, delivering the message at the location of the old residential school in Carcross.

Standing on grounds that used to house the Anglican-run Chooutla School and facing seven survivors the morning of July 20, Bishop Larry Robertson read from the general apology issued by the Anglican Church of Canada earlier this month, adding his name to the apology’s signatories.

“I confess our sin in demonizing Indigenous spiritualities, and in belittling the traditional teachings of your Grandmothers and Grandfathers preserved and passed on through the elders,” he read.

“I confess the sin of our arrogance in dismissing Indigenous Spiritualities and disciplines as incompatible with the Gospel of Jesus, and insisting that there is no place for them in Christian Worship.

“I confess our sin in acts such as smothering the smudges, forbidding the pipes, stopping the drums, hiding the masks, destroying the totem poles, silencing the songs, stilling the dances, and banning the potlatches. With deep remorse, I acknowledge the intergenerational spiritual harm caused by our actions.”

“ … For such shameful behaviours, I am very sorry. We were so full of our own self-importance … We were ignorant. We were insensitive. We offended you. We offended the Creator.”

The Chooutla School, also known as the Chooutla Indian Residential School, operated from 1911 and operated in various capacities until 1963. The structure has since been torn down.

The informally-arranged apology took place during the latest stage of the creation of a healing canoe that Tlingit master carver Wayne Price, who lives in Haines, Alaska, has been working on in Carcross for about three months now — the stretching.

The process, which began at 6 a.m., saw the dug-out canoe brought to the Chooutla grounds and its hull filled partway with water from a local creek. Volcanic stones collected from the Teslin area were then heated in two nearby bonfires, placed on racks and into the canoe to create steam to make the wood more malleable.

Price placed gradually longer sticks into the canoe’s opening, with the goal of stretching it from 35 inches to 53.

Eileen Wally, whose Tlingit name is Daagaa and who attended Chooutla, said that hearing the apology on the school’s old location was “very healing” for her.

“To me, it meant a lot, because I believe that our ancestors here and I believe that my mom and my cousins and stuff that are no longer with us were able to hear that,” she said.

“…They’re asking for forgiveness and that’s what we need to do in order for us to work in a good way in this world.”

“I have forgiven,” she added.

Another survivor, Harold Gatensby, said it was a “big day,” adding that it was extra special because everything, from the healing canoe to having the bishop visit the site, was organized “all by the people,” not by an organization or government.

He stared at the nearby bonfires, where people were throwing in handfuls of wooden chips created as the canoe was carved from a cedar trunk. Each chip, Gatensby explained, represented a person lost to residential schools, drugs and alcohol, and thick plumes erupted from the piles as they caught fire, blanketing the site in a greyish haze.

“It’s okay,” Gatensby said, “it’s good smoke. It’ll smudge the whole valley.”

More to come

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com