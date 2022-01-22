Yukoners reminded of online billing options as postal delays continue

Canada Post has said Whitehorse residents can expect delays as the postal service continues to deal with staff shortages and COVID-19. (Canada Post/Submitted)

The mail might be late, but the bills are still due.

As Canada Post mail service continues to be delayed due to staffing issues and COVID-19, those providing utility services and more are reminding Yukoners about other ways to find out about their bills and pay up on time.

At the same time, government bodies are also dealing with ensuring services like social assistance gets to clients.

Earlier this month, Canada Post highlighted staffing issues and the impact of the Omicron variant, noting that contingency plans are being implemented and that customers may expect delays over the coming weeks.

A number of people took to social media, complaining of bills and parcels arriving late along with other issues they have with the service.

Claire Robson, spokesperson for the territory’s Department of Health and Social Services confirmed there have been delays in several communities, though “most were minor and have not caused significant disruptions.”

“Workarounds” in cases of severe delays are in place for those receiving assistance cheques, she said, but did not clarify what that entailed.

“We continue to monitor the situation and will work with partners to ensure delivery delays do not have significant impact on Yukoners,” she said.

Matthew Davidson, spokesperson for the Yukon Hospital Corporation, said staff have not noticed any major impact from mail delays, though he also pointed out that it often uses another company to order materials for the hospital. There have also not been any reported issues to the territory’s Department of Highways and Public Works, which sends out notices for vehicle registrations, licences and general identification cards.

Department spokesperson Brittany Cross pointed out renewal notices are sent out three months before they expire as a reminder to renew registration, licence or ID.

“It’s important to remember that Yukoners are responsible for knowing their expiry dates,” Cross stated, going on to note clients are encouraged to renew vehicle registration online at yukon.ca at least three weeks prior to expiry. Application forms for driver’s licence and ID card renewals are also available on the website and can be emailed in.

The City of Whitehorse and ATCO Electric Yukon are also highlighting electronic options to pay bills.

Like Highways and Public Works, the city says it has not seen any noticeable impacts with mail delays at this point.

City spokesperson Myles Dolphin noted electronic payment options for utility bills and the like are available on the city’s website.

Meanwhile, ATCO Electric Yukon manager Bill Cullen said if a customer has a bill arrive after the due date they can contact an ATCO representative to discuss the matter further and reach a resolution. “However, given the current challenges with Canada Post delays, we encourage customers to sign up for our free and convenient, new online ‘My Account’ tool to access their statements, pay their bills online, and learn about their monthly energy consumption habits,” he said.

A number of other service providers also have online options for customers to review bills, make payments and more.

