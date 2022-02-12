Yukoners can participate in upcoming ‘mental wellness’ summit

Government of Yukon will hold forum online on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15

The Government of Yukon administration building is seen in a file photo. The Yukon government announced in a press release it will be hosting an online summit to discuss “mental wellness” on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. (Yukon News file)

Participants in the Yukon government’s upcoming Mental Wellness Summit could help inform territorial government policy related to the ongoing substance use health emergency.

The Government of Yukon announced in a press release the summit, which is open to all Yukoners, will be held online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

“As many Yukoners are struggling with mental health and substance use issues, it is important that we work together as a territory to find solutions that will strengthen our communities and ensure every Yukoner has the support they need,” Tracy-Anne McPhee, the minister of Health and Social Services, said in the release.

The two-day event is set to inform the Yukon government’s new opioid action plan and form part of the territory’s response to the substance use health emergency declaration.

In the release, topics will cover mental health for youth and in First Nations communities, alcohol reduction models, health care services in rural areas, harm reduction, opioids and safe supply projects.

According to the release, Thunderbird Partnership Foundation will talk about land-based services and its Native Wellness Assessment tool. The non-profit’s website says the instrument measures “the effect of cultural interventions on a person’s wellness.”

Dr. Roderick McCormick will discuss culturally appropriate healing approaches for First Nations, and the Mental Health Commission of Canada will present on a community suicide prevention project.

Yukoners will be able to ask questions and express their ideas through live polls.

In the release, interested participants must register online before the summit. (https://mentalwellnesssummit.entegyapp.com/Page/30/1)

Videos of the talk will be made available after the summit.

As part of the substance use health emergency declaration, the Yukon government committed to a number of initiatives, including a mental wellness summit, the release states.

The Yukon government’s website lists some resources for people to reach out to.

Mental health and substance use services are available in English and French by phone at 867-456-3838 and toll free at 1-866-456-3838.

The Yukon division of the Canadian Mental Health Association offers counselling services by phone at 867-668-6429.

The Reach Out Support Line can be contacted between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1-844-533-3030.

A national crisis support line can be reached at by phone at 1-833-456-4566 and by texting “Start” to 45645.

