Yukoner who chose coming home over hemodialysis dies

Terry Coventry, 74, had kidney failure. He returned to Whitehorse to be with family and friends

Terry Coventry, a Yukoner with kidney failure who chose coming home to die in Whitehorse over staying in Vancouver to receive life-preserving hemodialysis treatment, has died.

The former cobbler, trapper and carver, who hoped his situation would persuade the Yukon government to offer in-hospital hemodialysis locally, died at Whitehorse General Hospital in the early morning of Jan. 3.

He was 74.

“Terry has gone peacefully and the way that he wanted to, and that gives me a great deal of joy,” his sister, Kelly, said in a phone interview Jan. 6.

“It also gives me a great deal of joy knowing we were able to kind of tick all of the boxes that he wanted to get accomplished before his passing and the only thing left is getting a hemodialysis machine here in the Yukon.”

Coventry’s kidneys failed following a surgery in 2019, and he required hemodialysis — essentially, a treatment that sees a machine clean a patient’s blood in the place of their kidneys — to stay alive.

No hospitals in the Yukon offer the treatment, and Coventry was not eligible for an at-home hemodialysis kit available through the B.C. Renal Agency.

He was living at a Vancouver hospital receiving treatment from July until early December 2019, when he opted to return to the Yukon to spend his final days in the company of friends and family rather than continuing what he said was a lonely existence in British Columbia.

Coventry received his last hemodialysis on Dec. 7, 2019, and landed back in Whitehorse the following day.

Speaking to media from his hospital bed on Dec. 10, 2019, Coventry said he was “happier than a pig in poo” to be home, and that while it was too late for him, he hoped that by speaking out, the Yukon government would make hemodialysis available, locally, for people coming after him.

“I’m not afraid (of dying),” he told reporters. “I’m just kind of pissed off that there’s nothing they can do for me … My problems are my own, but I sure hope it’ll help the next person, you know? For whatever reason, we should have a dialysis here at the hospital. We don’t.”

Kelly said her brother remained in high spirits throughout December, receiving “hundreds” of visits from friends as well as phone calls from people across Canada who had heard about his situation.

“(The support has) been nation-wide and I’ve heard lots of wonderful things from lots of different people,” she said.

Coventry also had the opportunity to visit his apartment for a few hours, Kelly said, and they also spent New Year’s Eve together in his hospital room, where they watched the fireworks from his room window.

Coventry was “pretty pleased with himself” that he had managed to make it to 2020, she said.

Kelly last saw her brother the evening of Jan. 2, describing his as “very, very non-responsive and sleepy.” Still, she said, receiving the call from the hospital a few hours later was “a little surprising,” because Coventry had still been eating, drinking and urinating — doctors had estimated that those things would stop a few days before death.

“I could tell that, you know, from his lack of response that it was getting close but once again, Terry being Terry, went out and did it his way,” she said. “All of the signs that they told us to kind of watch for which would lead closer to the end of his time didn’t seem to be there.”

Coventry had also lived far beyond the eight days doctors estimated he had left following his last hemodialysis, “which was very pleasing for Terry and of course for us to have him with us for that much longer than was expected,” Kelly said.

While she’s still sorting out his affairs — there will be no public memorial, as Coventry wanted to see and celebrate with people while he was alive — Kelly said she plans on continuing the fight to have in-hospital hemodialysis brought to the Yukon.

“The success is going to have a hemodialysis machine here in the Yukon so that people don’t have to experience what he experienced and when that happens, and I say when, not if …. then Terry’s last wish will be completed,” she said.

“Hopefully things will move quickly once everything is settled and I can sort of get the push on again.”

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com