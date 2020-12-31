Yukoner recognized for efforts in recreation

The Yukon government is recognizing Amy Handrahan of Teslin with the territory’s Community Recreation Leadership Award for 2020. (Submitted)

The Yukon government is recognizing Amy Handrahan of Teslin for her efforts in recreation.

On Dec. 15, Community Services Minister John Streicker announced Handrahan will receive the territory’s Community Recreation Leadership Award for 2020.

The annual award has been in place since 2000 and is awarded to Yukoners who have made outstanding contributions to recreation in their community.

Handrahan was nominated for her contributions as a coach with Teslin Minor Hockey and her commitment to recreation programs in the community.

“Amy is always extending herself as much as possible to participate in community recreation programs,” Teslin’s recreation manager Lindsay Johnston said in a statement. “She goes above and beyond to be involved in recreation, especially when it comes to youth programs and gives readily of her time.”

While the award is typically presented at an annual recreation gathering the territory hosts with the Recreation and Parks Association of the Yukon, due to COVID-19 a series of online workshops are being held in lieu of the gathering. Streicker presented the award virtually at one of the workshops.

“Community recreation leaders play a critical role in Yukon,” Streicker said. “Their drive and passion help create countless opportunities for community members to stay active and connected with each other. Amy is an amazing example of a recreation leader who goes above and beyond to support her community and I am honoured to present her with this year’s award.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon government