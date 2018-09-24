Yukoner Leon Nepper, accused of mailing a bomb to his brother in Port Alice, B.C., was found “in medical distress” at Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday. He was transported to hospital and died at 1:25 p.m. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Yukoner accused of mailing an exploding package to his brother in B.C. has died.

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

Leon Nepper, the man accused of mailing a bomb to his brother in British Columbia, has died, according to Yukon’s Coroner Service.

Nepper, 73, was found in “medical distress” at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sept. 23, the release says, and later died at the city’s hospital in the early afternoon.

An autopsy will be performed this week in Vancouver.

“Yukon Coroner’s Service, with assistance of RCMP, continue our investigation. No further information is available at this time,” the release says.

Last week, Nepper was charged with two additional counts in relation to allegedly sending an exploding package to his brother and sister-in-law in Port Alice, B.C. on Sept. 11.

Roger received serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion while his wife, Shirley Bowick, received minor burns.

Those new charges included one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Nepper, who was arrested in Whitehorse Sept. 13, was previously charged with one count each of sending an improvised explosive device to someone with the intent of causing bodily harm and unlawful possession of an explosive substance.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

With files from Jackie Hong

Previous story
YG launches public survey on regulating, funding midwifery

Just Posted

YG launches public survey on regulating, funding midwifery

The Yukon government plans to introduce funded and regulated midwifery by the end of 2019

Whitehorse man accused of mailing exploding package to his brother facing attempted murder charge

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Watson Lake man sentenced for manslaughter

‘It’s like (Chief) got a new lease on life and my dad is no longer here… How is that justice?’

Committee suggests turning the Yukon tourism department into a Crown corporation

Yukoners have until Oct. 3 to comment on draft plans

Kwanlin Dün asks hikers to limit their use of the Fish Lake trail

‘It’s getting harder and harder to hunt in peace.’

Editorial: As Whitehorse grows it needs to grow up

Instead of only spreading out as population grows, Whitehorse needs to consider taller buildings.

HISTORY HUNTER: Paying Homage to the Yukon fallen of World War I

Yukon soldiers are buried in more than 50 cemeteries on four continents

Most Read

  • Commentary: Kudos on the opening of Whistle Bend Place

    Quality care depends upon the personnel, equipment and sufficient operating funds.

  • Yukoner accused of mailing an exploding package to his brother in B.C. has died.

    Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday