Yukon welcomes New Year’s baby

At less than two weeks old, the territory’s New Years baby is eating and sleeping well at home in Whitehorse.

“She’s amazing,” mom Liz Stanford said in a Jan. 10 interview as she described her youngest child, who is already able to go with the family’s routine quite easily.

Stanford and the family — big brother Finn Bryant and dad Derek Bryant — took some time to choose just the right name for the newest family member who was born at 6:08 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Whitehorse General Hospital. They decided on Eve Stanford Bryant.

Stanford said it wasn’t a big surprise that Eve was the territory’s New Year’s baby given that labour was induced.

“There was a very high possibility (that she’d be the New Year’s baby),” Stanford said.

The Yukon’s New Year’s baby. (Liz Stanford/Submitted)

She said she is grateful to nurses and staff at Whitehorse General Hospital for the quality care she and her baby received as well as the doctors at Solstice Maternity for the care throughout the pregnancy, in particular Dr. Stephanie Buchanan who was there during the delivery.

“We’re really fortunate,” Stanford said.

Family and friends have all been excited for the family to welcome the New Year’s baby in the Yukon.

Of particular note is brother Finn, who at just over two, has adjusted well to having a sibling in the house.

“He’s been really sweet with her,” Stanford said, adding that in his enthusiasm he often wants to wake his sister up.

Stanford said she anticipates her daughter will have a confirmed name in the coming days as the family gets closer to that decision.

