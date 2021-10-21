Meet the candidates in Yukon’s rural municipalities

The extended nomination period for positions on one municipal council and on four local advisory councils (LACs) in rural Yukon ended on Sept. 29.
Haines Junction had officially acclaimed three councillors and now has three nominees for that one remaining council position — Bill Karman, Rob Moore and Diane Strand. Other than that, nothing has changed on the municipal election front.
Mayo will be the only municipality without an election on Oct. 21 since all the candidates were aclaimed. Residents of the rural municipalities of Dawson, Carmacks, Teslin, Haines Junction, Watson Lake and Faro will be voting on Oct. 21 along with Whitehorse people to select mayors, or council positions or both.
The following is a list of candidates for positions in Yukon’s seven rural municipalities, including those acclaimed.
Mayor:
Kevin Mendelsohn
William Kendrick (Bill)
Stephen Johnson
Xen Van Nostrand
Councillors: (all acclaimed)
Alexander Somerville
Patrik Pikalek
Elizabeth Archbold
Brennan Lister
Mayor:
Bruce Tomlin
Kari Johnston
Frank Thomas Eckervogt (Thomas)
Councillors running for one position:
Running for one position
Bill Karman
Rob Moore
Diane Strand
Councillors already acclaimed:
Angie Charlebois,
Mark Nassiopoulos
Vicky Maynes
Mayor:
Leonard Faber
Lisa Snyder
Jack Bowers
Councillors:
Sarah McHugh
Leif Nyland
Russell Truman
Taylor Fetterly
Paul Medrid
Mayor:
Christopher Irvin
Justin Brown
Councillors:
Thomas Slager
Lauren Hanchar
Dale Burdes
Beckie Ann Lussier
Denina Paquette
Mayor:
Tara Wheeler
Lee Brodie
Councillors:
Kevin Unterschute
Justin Lachance
John Laughlin Jr.
Doris Hanson
Helena Belanger
Lorraine Graham
Teslin, all positions acclaimed:
Mayor:
Gord Curran
Councillors:
Juanita Kremer
Trevor Sallis
Luc Johnstone
Jeff Myke
Jenny Roberts
Mayo, all positions acclaimed:
Mayor:
Trevor Ellis
Councillors:
Blair Andre
Jo-Ann Aird
Simeon Paschuk
Brent Chapman
