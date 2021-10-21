Meet the candidates in Yukon’s rural municipalities

Seen clockwise from top left are the mayoral candidates for Faro, Carmacks, Watson Lake, Haines Junction and Dawson City. (Submitted)

The extended nomination period for positions on one municipal council and on four local advisory councils (LACs) in rural Yukon ended on Sept. 29.

Haines Junction had officially acclaimed three councillors and now has three nominees for that one remaining council position — Bill Karman, Rob Moore and Diane Strand. Other than that, nothing has changed on the municipal election front.

Mayo will be the only municipality without an election on Oct. 21 since all the candidates were aclaimed. Residents of the rural municipalities of Dawson, Carmacks, Teslin, Haines Junction, Watson Lake and Faro will be voting on Oct. 21 along with Whitehorse people to select mayors, or council positions or both.

The following is a list of candidates for positions in Yukon’s seven rural municipalities, including those acclaimed.

Dawson City

Mayor:

Kevin Mendelsohn

William Kendrick (Bill)

Stephen Johnson

Xen Van Nostrand

Councillors: (all acclaimed)

Alexander Somerville

Patrik Pikalek

Elizabeth Archbold

Brennan Lister

Haines Junction

Mayor:

Bruce Tomlin

Kari Johnston

Frank Thomas Eckervogt (Thomas)

Councillors running for one position:

Running for one position

Bill Karman

Rob Moore

Diane Strand

Councillors already acclaimed:

Angie Charlebois,

Mark Nassiopoulos

Vicky Maynes

Faro

Mayor:

Leonard Faber

Lisa Snyder

Jack Bowers

Councillors:

Sarah McHugh

Leif Nyland

Russell Truman

Taylor Fetterly

Paul Medrid

Watson Lake

Mayor:

Christopher Irvin

Justin Brown

Councillors:

Thomas Slager

Lauren Hanchar

Dale Burdes

Beckie Ann Lussier

Denina Paquette

Carmacks

Mayor:

Tara Wheeler

Lee Brodie

Councillors:

Kevin Unterschute

Justin Lachance

John Laughlin Jr.

Doris Hanson

Helena Belanger

Lorraine Graham

Teslin, all positions acclaimed:

Mayor:

Gord Curran

Councillors:

Juanita Kremer

Trevor Sallis

Luc Johnstone

Jeff Myke

Jenny Roberts

Mayo, all positions acclaimed:

Mayor:

Trevor Ellis

Councillors:

Blair Andre

Jo-Ann Aird

Simeon Paschuk

Brent Chapman

Contact Lawrie Crawford at lawrie.crawford@yukon-news.com

Municipal election