Yukon University students will be heading back to campus for in-person lessons

Yukon University students will see many of their fall semester classes return to in-person lessons at the Ayamdigut campus in Whitehorse

Yukon University students will see many of their fall semester classes return to in-person lessons at the Ayamdigut campus in Whitehorse, the university announced on Aug. 2.

Student support services will be available both in-person and virtually.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students and employees is always top of mind,” said Dr. Maggie Matear, interim president and vice chancellor. “Thanks to the care and consideration of the entire YukonU community, we’ve avoided a COVID-19 outbreak on our campuses.”

Matear said the university has “paid close attention” to the recent outbreak the Yukon has experienced in the last two months.

“Given Yukon’s current vaccination status for adults, the time is right for us all to return to campus,” said Matear. “We’re still working closely with Yukon’s chief medical officer of health to achieve this and will follow all CMOH guidelines as we welcome back staff and students.”

After entirely or partially working from home for the past 16 months, faculty and staff will return to campuses on Aug. 4 to prepare to welcome students and the public on Sept. 3.

“The year, we anticipate transitioning back to pre-pandemic levels of engagement and interaction, but we also know that COVID restrictions may ebb and flow from time to time,” said Matear.

“Masks won’t be mandatory after Aug. 4 but we ask everyone to continue doing their part to keep themselves, our communities and loved ones safe. That includes following the guidelines of the CMOH and staying home if symptomatic.

The university is encouraging students to check YukonU.ca regularly for updates on fall planning.

Matear said they’re looking forward to “our campuses becoming energetic, lively places for everyone once more.”

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Yukon University