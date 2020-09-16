Mike DeGagné, former president of Yukon University, poses for a photo in Whitehorse on July 8. David Morrison, chair of the Yukon University Board of Governors, announced DeGagné’s resignation in a press release on Sept. 16. Vice President University Services Maggie Matear is the interim president and vice-chancellor effective immediately. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon University president resigns after only two months in role

Vice President University Services Maggie Matear has been appointed as interim president

Yukon University president Mike DeGagné has resigned his position after only two months in the role.

“We are disappointed that Dr. DeGagné is unable to continue as president, but respect his decision,” said David Morrison, chair of the Yukon University Board of Governors, in a press release.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have made this decision. Yukon University is a fantastic institution. There is much to be proud of here. Yukon and Canada are fortunate to have such dedicated faculty, staff and executives working hard to make a difference for students, northerners and all Canadians,” said DeGagné in the same release.

Effective immediately, Vice President University Services Dr. Maggie Matear has been appointed as interim president and vice-chancellor. Matear joined the school in July, 2019.

DeGagné joined Yukon University July 1 from Nipissing University, in North Bay, Ont., where he served seven years as president and vice-chancellor.

DeGagné was one of the first Indigenous presidents of a Canadian public university when he joined Nipissing and has been a leader in the movement to “Indigenize” post-secondary education. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario as well as the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

