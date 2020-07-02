Yukon University hires director of finance

Flags reading “Yukon University” hang from light standards leading up to the school in Whitehorse on May 26. Yukon University announced in a press release on June 29 that Sheila Silva will be the new director of finance. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Silva was previously the chief financial officer for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority and has experience with the federal government working for Indigenous Services Canada, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and the Public Service Commission.

“I am thrilled to be joining Yukon University as it meets the challenge of being the first university north of 60 degrees,” Silva said in the release. “This is a unique time, as we must realize this transition while bringing the strengths of the entire YukonU workforce to bear on the new realities and ways of operating during this global pandemic response.”

Silva began her role on June 15 and will arrive in the Yukon on July 4.

The director of finance “oversees the financial management of the institution including payroll, budget management, annual audited statements, and procurement,” according to the release.

