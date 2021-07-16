Yellowknife-based group Quantum Tangle performs at the 2019 Arctic Arts Summit in Finland. (Courtesy Artic Arts Summit/Kaisa-Reetta Seppänen)

Yukon to host Arctic Arts Summit in 2022

“We look forward to working together with the Canada Council for the Arts.”

The 2022 Arctic Arts Summit will be hosted in the Yukon next summer.

The summit will take place June 27 to 29 and bring together artists from Arctic countries “to strengthen the northern art community and create infrastructures as well as partnerships for circumpolar arts to develop.”

“We look forward to working together with the Canada Council for the Arts as well as our many community partners throughout the North to create a truly innovative event that will highlight and advance the vision, voices and shared experiences of this unique region,” said Tourism Minister Ranj Pillai.

The summit is meant to bring together representatives from Indigenous nations and Arctic countries in the circumpolar region, and the summit celebrates the art, stories and culture of the North while developing creative industries.

The 2022 summit will focus on strengthening relationships between the Canada Council and the territories, in addition to advancing Indigenous self-determination and culture.

This will be the third time the summit has been held, and the first time it will be hosted in Canada. Previous summits were held in Norway and Finland. The summit was initially scheduled for June 2021, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19.

