Yukon Teachers’ Association elects new president

Holy Family Elementary School principal Ted Hupé has been elected president of the Yukon Teachers’ Association.
The union posted the announcement on social media May 21, following a vote May 20 conducted electronically and by mail-in ballot.
Union officials did not release the results of the vote noting those details aren’t typically made public, but stated Hupé won with a majority of votes.
He ran against Jason Cook, an educational assistant at Porter Creek Secondary School, for the two-year position.
A candidates forum was held May 19 — with YTA members able to tune in virtually — ahead of the 24-hour voting period.
