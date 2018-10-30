Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower dies

Speaker of the Yukon Legislative Assembly Nils Clarke broke the news in the House Oct. 29.

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower has died.

“It is with a profound sadness that I announce that a long-time colleague and friend of many of us in the Chamber — certainly of the Minister of Justice and the Speaker — and a long-time Supreme Court Justice and lawyer in the territory, Mr. Justice Leigh Francis Gower, has passed away,” Clarke said. “We are crushed by this news.”

Clarke offered his condolences to Gower’s family “here, in western Canada and in South Africa as well.”

“We’re certainly shocked by this news,” he said.

Gower was one of three resident Yukon Supreme Court judges. He was also sat on Nunavut’s Court of Appeal.

More to come.