Yukon summer had above-average temperatures, normal precipitation: meteorologist

Summer temperatures above normal, winter temperatures, precipitation yet to be determined

The Yukon saw above-average temperatures and average precipitation through most of the territory through June, July and August, said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“Everywhere in the Yukon, except Burwash, we counted in the warmer category,” said Lundquist.

Watson Lake was 0.9 degrees higher than average, Whitehorse 1.1 degrees higher and it was 0.9 degrees higher in Dawson City, said Lundquist.

“It was about half a degree or one degree above average across all of Yukon,” said Lundquist. “Whitehorse was definitely in the warmer category.”

Precipitation-wise, Lundquist said the Yukon was about average although there were some outliers.

Watson Lake was nine per cent above average and Whitehorse was six per cent above average. Burwash was 13 per cent below the average.

“It was a really normal summer for precipitation,” said Lundquist. “The only part of Yukon that we counted in the dry category was the North.

“Mayo had 112 millimetres of rain, but usually gets 133. The real outlier was up there in Old Crow. They only had 52 millimetres of rain when they usually get 129 millimetres.”

Mayo, Lundquist said, had the third driest summer ever for the region.

The Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge regions experienced record water levels, well above peak 2007 flood levels, and Lundquist said just because precipitation was normal, it doesn’t mean it was a normal summer.

“It goes to show you that you may have had a summer of normal precipitation, but it was not normal,” said Lundquist. “The Yukon had normal precipitation, but it came at the wrong time and I know you had extraordinary flooding.”

The slightly above average warmth also led to the flooding, said Lundquist.

“There was more glacier melt and snowfields melting,” said Lundquist.

In terms of the coming months, Lundquist said it’s to early too tell what the fall and winter will look like across the territory.

Lundquist did say that in the upcoming forecast there are flurries predicted.

