The Yukon Soccer Championships wrapped up on June 10. Twenty-five teams in six divisions took part in the weekend-long tournament. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Yukon soccer teams battle for supremacy at Yukon Championships

Spread over six divisions, 25 teams took part in the outdoor cross-field tournament.

The Yukon Soccer Association hosted the Yukon Championships at Vanier Catholic Secondary School and Christ the King Elementary School in Whitehorse on June 8, 9 and 10.

In the under 9 boys division, Moes Tavern came out on top with Marble Slab Creamery in second. All Paws finished ahead of Lock Smith Services for third.

Only three teams took the field in the under 10 boys division, but the communities proved their mettle. Teams made up of Dawson City and Haines Junction players finished first and second, while Up North Adventures/Extreme Pita were third.

Castle Rock bested Sport Yukon in the under 11 boys division with Canada Flooring finishing third and Mic Mac Toyota finishing fourth.

The younger of two girls divisions, the under 11 girls division included five teams and again a community side impressed.

Haines Junction finished first in the division, followed by Sale Salvage, Jacobs Industries and Pine Dental.

In the oldest boys division, under 13, Yukon Yamaha took first place with Alpine Aviation in second, Yukon Pump in third and Coates Services in fourth.

Lastly, five sides took part in the under 16 girls division where Castle Rock finished first.

Driving Force was second, Coldwell Banker was third, and Haines Junction and Dawson City finished fourth.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

