Yukon sees 97 new COVID-19 cases, one death over weekend

The territory has expanded hours at the testing facility in Whitehorse.

Approximately 40 cars were lined up for drive-thru COVID-19 testing during the noon hour at the car wash across the Alaska Highway from the airport in Whitehorse on Nov. 10, 2021. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

An eleventh Yukoner has died of COVID-19 as the number of cases in the territory continues to climb.

The death was reported publically by acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. André Corriveau on November 12.

“My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual. Out of respect, we will not be releasing any additional information,” Corriveau said.

As of 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 15 the number of active COVID-19 cases sat at 164.

The surge in cases in recent weeks led to a reinstated state of emergency.

Of those cases, 97 were newly identified over the weekend.

Of the active cases, 108 are Whitehorse residents or people from Outside who were diagnosed in the Yukon. Carmacks has 22 active cases and there are 14 in Watson Lake. Carcross and Haines Junction each have two cases and Mayo and Old Crow have one.

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,278 cases of COVID-19 in the territory of which 1,043 people have recovered.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms are being urged to get tested either at their local health centre or at the drive through facility in Whitehorse. To meet increased demand the drive thru centre in Whitehorse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week. It is located at 91628 Alaska Highway, across from the airport, in the Centennial Motors wash bay.

(Jim Elliot)

Coronavirus