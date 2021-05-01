The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. The department has announced new dates for the 2021/2022 school year. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Yukon school dates set for 2021/22

The schedule shows classes starting on Aug. 23, 2021 for all Whitehorse schools and in some communities.

As Yukon students wrap up the final weeks of the 2020-2021 school year, Yukon government officials have released a new, updated schedule for the 2021-2022 school year.

The schedule shows classes starting on Aug. 23, 2021 for all Whitehorse schools and in some communities, rather than a week earlier as previously planned.

Two professional development days for Whitehorse schools will happen Aug. 19 and 20 ahead of classes starting the following Monday.

Christmas break for all public schools in the territory will take place from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, 2022. March break will be scheduled for all Whitehorse schools and many community schools from March 7 to 18, though some rural schools have different dates set out for their spring break.

The final day of classes in the 2021/2022 year for Whitehorse schools will be June 15, 2022 with rural schools ending classes between June 2 and June 15 depending on the schools.

As officials explained in a statement, Whitehorse schools share the same calendar while schools in the community may have a different schedule specific to the needs of the community.

Under the territory’s Education Act, there must be 950 hours of instruction time throughout the school year and school days must include between 300 and 330 instructional minutes (five to 5.5 hours).

The changes to the calendar for the next school year, officials noted, came out of feedback from school administrators and school councils.

“We are pleased to share dates for the 2021–22 school year,” Nicole Morgan, the territory’s deputy minister of Education, said in a statement. “Thank you to all school administrators and school councils for ensuring the school calendar reflects the unique needs of our school communities and supports effective learning for students.”

Along with the overall calendar for the school year, individual schools may have their own days set aside for staff training.

The territory has also published key dates for the 2022-2023 school year.

It shows the school year starting in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022 and ending June 16. Christmas break for nearly all public schools in the territory would be from Dec. 19, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, while March break for Whitehorse schools would run from March 13 to March 24, 2023.

In rural Yukon depending on the communities, the school year would start anywhere between Aug. 16 and Aug. 26, 2022 with the last day being anywhere between May 29 and June 12, 2023. March breaks for rural schools would happen anywhere between March 10 and March 25, depending on the school.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City news, briefly

Just Posted

The site that will become a new skate park in Whitehorse is seen April 27, 2021. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
More work required before skate park can open

COVID has delayed the project

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon addressing media at a press conference on April 8. The territorial election is on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
‘Desperate for power:’ Yukon Party’s Currie Dixon blasts Liberal-NDP agreement

‘Not a single thing is costed out,’ Dixon says of agreement promises

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 30, 2021.… Continue reading

The camping season in the Yukon will open April 30, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Get your tents and trailers ready: Yukon campgrounds open April 30

Eighteen of the territory’s campgrounds will be open this weekend. The others will open as soon as they become accessible.

Premier Sandy Silver and Kate White announced their agreement to stabilize the Liberal minority government in Whitehorse on April 28. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon NDP pledges to support Liberals in Legislative Assembly until 2023

Commitments include a safe supply agreement, rent caps and universal dental plan

Flood and fire risk and potential were discussed April 29. Yukoners were told to be prepared in the event of either a flood or a fire. Submitted Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service
Yukoners told to be prepared for floods and wildland fire season

Floods and fire personelle spoke to the current risks of both weather events in the coming months.

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

Whitehorse goings-on for the week of April 26

The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. The department has announced new dates for the 2021/2022 school year. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Yukon school dates set for 2021/22

The schedule shows classes starting on Aug. 23, 2021 for all Whitehorse schools and in some communities.

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: rent caps and vaccines

To Sandy Silver and Kate White Once again Kate White and her… Continue reading

Charlotte Hrenchuk is the co-chair of the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition. (Yukon News file)
Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition updates its Whitehorse housing plan

A survey is underway

Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Privacy Awareness Week provides opportunity for businesses to strengthen privacy practices

Daniel Therrien & Diane McLeod-McKay Special to the News We recognize that… Continue reading

Northern Enviro Services was charged in court on April 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Company fined $60,000 for unauthorized burning in Watson Lake

The investigation was for incidents that took place between 2018 and 2019.

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Bylaw would close laneway behind city hall

Public hearing set for May 10

Most Read