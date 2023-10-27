Yukon salmon alliance’s new website among achievements of 5-year plan

The Yukon River’s chinook return in 2022 was the worst ever recorded. This decline in salmon stocks in the territory has lead the Yukon First Nation Salmon Stewardship Alliance’s staff to tweak the priorities in their five-year strategic plan. (Courtesy/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Roughly halfway through the Yukon First Nation Salmon Stewardship Alliance’s (YFNSSA) first five-year strategic plan, the unit of the Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN) has several milestones to celebrate. The most recent among them is the launch of its website earlier this year.

The new website is intended to be a hub for all things salmon-related. It allows the public to learn about the alliance’s history and partners, its objectives and the latest news.

There are also resources on the site for those interested in learning more about the Yukon’s salmon species — chinook, coho, chum and sockeye — and the management of salmon stocks.

Much of the information on the site is presented with context that nods to First Nations communities’ relationship with the Yukon’s salmon species.

“[The website] is a one-stop shop for people interested in salmon, what’s going on, and from that First Nations perspective. There are other websites out there [that] people can go to — and First Nations websites, as well, often have information about salmon. But the hope is you can come to this one spot [and] you can see what’s happening more currently with salmon,” CYFN’s fisheries manager Elizabeth MacDonald tells the News.

Reflecting on the site’s creation, MacDonald says it took a bit longer than expected. The hard work and patience paid off, though, as the website’s clean, straightforward design makes it easy to navigate.

“It’s actually a beautiful website. I really like it,” MacDonald says, adding that several tweaks and improvements to the site — including a video and more news bulletins — are already in the works.

“We’ve already got a few updates planned for the next couple of weeks here to try and get some more current news up on it.”

The alliance traces its roots back to 2019, when the CYFN applied for the Aboriginal Aquatic Resource and Oceans Management (AAROM) Program. It began operating in 2021 with the release of its strategic plan and staff onboarding.

The Yukon First Nation Salmon Stewardship Alliance’s truck parked at an on-the-land meeting with the Yukon Land Use Planning Council. (Courtesy/Elizabeth MacDonald)

According to MacDonald, the YFNSSA’s founding was the realization of the long-time aspiration of Yukon First Nations. It only became possible in recent years, following updates to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ (DFO) AAROM Program, which opened funding for a Yukon-based, First Nations-led salmon alliance.

The program assists Indigenous groups in developing and maintaining aquatic resource and ocean management departments that provide services for a given watershed or ecosystem.

“The Yukon hadn’t been eligible for [the program], and so the DFO updated their requirements and put a new entrance call out. CYFN responded to that, put an application in and was successful,” MacDonald says.

“CYFN led the initial work, creating the strategic plan, and they did that with Yukon First Nations through a consultant, and they developed a strategic plan. And then, since then, we’ve been kind of trying to implement that plan and carry it forward,” she says.

The alliance has several aims, clearly laid out on the new website, including aiding in protecting and restoring salmon stocks and creating a space where traditional knowledge and an Indigenous worldview towards salmon work alongside Western science.

It also strives to implement a cooperative and technical research capability that supports employment, professional development and youth mentorship in First Nations communities, among other goals.

“One of the goals is technical research capacity — improving what First Nations can do on the ground. And so, that could include training and lots of other things,” Marina Milligan, a fisheries biologist with CYFN, says. “[The alliance] is also supposed to be creating a space where, like, traditional knowledge and Indigenous worldview is kind of shared and accepted as part of the process.”

Marina Milligan, a fisheries biologist with CYFN, behind the wheel of a boat. (Courtesy/Elizabeth MacDonald)

In addition to the website, several other goals of YFNSSA’s strategic plan, which runs until 2026, have been tackled. Chief among them is hosting the annual Salmon Ceremony and Gathering, which MacDonald and Milligan highlight as one of the alliance’s biggest successes.

The ceremony and gathering are intended to fill the community void left by annual fish camps, which have been cancelled as salmon numbers have crashed.

“So having a place where you can go talk about salmon on the land, it’s not the same as a fish camp, but at least it’s kind of getting there,” MacDonald notes.

So far, the event has been held once virtually due to COVID-19 and once at Tatchun Creek, north of Carmacks, in collaboration with the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation. This past summer, the ceremony and gathering were supposed to occur at Moosehide with the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation, although wildfires resulted in its last-minute cancellation.

It is unclear, at present, whether the event will be held in 2024, according to MacDonald, as funding for the event concluded this year.

And while some aims of the strategic plan — the website and gathering being two — have been achieved, priorities have been adjusted due to the collapse of the Yukon River’s salmon returns. While salmon stocks in many Yukon rivers have been in decline for decades, the past few years have been particularly brutal.

The Yukon River’s chinook returns in 2022 and 2023 have been described as critically low, with the 2022 return the worst ever recorded. Meanwhile, the health of the Yukon River chum run has been described as “poor” for four consecutive years.

Marina Milligan, a fisheries biologist with CYFN, collecting water for a juvenile chinook research project at Blind Creek in mid-October 2023. (Courtesy/Elizabeth MacDonald)

“We had that huge salmon crash, which, when they were doing the strategic plan, wasn’t envisioned. So, some priorities have shifted towards that and trying to spend more time dealing with that emerging crisis,” MacDonald says.

“That’s why we’ve kind of shifted our focus to more restoration stuff and […] management and action towards things that help improve [the situation] for salmon,” MacDonald adds.

While there have been setbacks and plan adjustments, MacDonald remains optimistic about the alliance’s work. She says that she believes it is possible — albeit a complicated process — to get salmon numbers in the Yukon back to their historic highs. She points out that threatened and endangered species around the world have been brought back from the brink.

“I do think it’s possible [the salmon stocks rebound], it’s just whether people are willing to put the time and resources into it.”

