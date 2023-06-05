An aerial view of the Gunnar Nilsson and Mickey Lammers research forest and farm site. (Submitted/Maria Leung)

Yukon research forest gets new barn

The Gunnar Nilsson and Mickey Lammers research forest and farm’s only storage building had collapsed

The Gunnar Nilsson and Mickey Lammers research forest and farm site is getting a new barn, according to a bid package.

In winter 2020, the research forest and farm’s only storage building collapsed due to heavy snowfall.

The Gunnar Nilsson and Mickey Lammers research forest and farm’s only storage building collapsed due to heavy snowfall in winter 2020. (Submitted/Government of Yukon)

As per the request for bids on the territorial government’s tender website, work under the contract will include the construction of a new barn, office trailer and irrigation system upgrades.

The agriculture branch of the Yukon government’s Energy, Mines and Resources department operates the site.

Named after two forestry pioneers, the forest has been the key site of forest research in the territory since 1964. The 248-hectare forest is located along the North Klondike Highway about 19 kilometres north of downtown Whitehorse.

Climate change, acid rain and forest productivity are a sample of research topics undertaken at the forest.

The replacement facility is needed to store a tractor and farm equipment, as per the bid package. It will offer additional sheltered space for sorting and collecting data, holding workshops, storing seeds and harvest, storing tools and other agricultural needs.

In the bid package, the anticipated completion date is March 2024.

