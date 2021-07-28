Yukon reports zero new cases of COVID-19 for first time since June 5

All youth born in 2009 are now able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, even if they haven’t yet turned 12

The Yukon is reporting zero new cases for July 28.

It’s the first time the territory has gone 24 hours without a new case since June 5.

The territory’s active case count is now at 77 cases.

Health officials also expanded youth vaccine elibility on July 28. All youth born in 2009 are now able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, even if they haven’t yet turned 12.

“This is an important step before students start returning to school,” says a Yukon government press release.

Immunizers are providing Pfizer to youth aged 12 to 17 and Moderna to everyone over 18.

Return clinics are travelling to Carcross, Faro, Haines Junction and Watson Lake this week.

Clinics will take place in Beaver Creek, Destruction Bay, Mayo, Pelly Crossing, Carmacks and Dawson City the week of August 2.

They will then travel to Teslin, Ross River and Old Crow the week of August 9.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus