Yukon reports six new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notice

Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Yukon and one public exposure notice has been issued. (Yukon News/file)

The acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13. The number of active cases is currently 21.

For the six confirmed cases of the virus since Sept. 10, one is in Whitehorse, three are in rural Yukon, one is yet to be confirmed and the sixth is an out of territory resident diagnosed in the Yukon.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online for testing. Those in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

Elliott continues to stress the importance of getting both vaccines.

On Sept. 11, Elliott issued a public exposure notice for Air North flight 4N510 Kelowna, Vancouver and Whitehorse departing at 7:30 a.m.

Anyone on this flight is asked to self-monitor for 14 days through to Sept. 21. If symptoms appear, self-isolate, remain at home and arrange for testing.

People on this flight who are not fully vaccinated should “especially self-monitor” for symptoms.

As of March 22, 2020, the Yukon has had 706 cases of COVID-19. There have been 656 cases since June 1, 2021 including out of territory residents diagnosed in the Yukon and probable cases. Since March 2020, 680 have recovered.

