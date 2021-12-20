Yukon reports 60 active COVID-19 cases

The most recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Yukon government show 29 new cases over the weekend.

The numbers were released Dec. 20, showing the active case count for the territory at 60 including the 29 new cases.

Figures also show there are 62 people waiting for test results.

Vaccine figures were also released Dec. 17 showing 32,854, or 92 per cent, of eligible adults received their first shot, while 31,877, or 88 per cent, received their second shot. Another 10,189 have received a third dose.

Meanwhile, for the age 12 to 17 population, 84 per cent have received their first shot, while 78 per cent have received their second. Five youth have received a third shot.

Finally, in the age 5 to 11 range, 1,164, or 36 per cent, have received their first shot since it became available on Dec. 6.

Appointments for vaccines can be booked online.

