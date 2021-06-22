Yukon records eight new COVID-19 cases; active case count at 92

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek a test, officials say

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announces eight new COVID-19 cases for June 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon’s chief medical officer has announced eight new COVID-19 cases for June 22.

The territory’s active case count is now 92.

Seven of the new cases are in Whitehorse and one is in a rural community.

All cases in this outbreak are proven or presumed to be the Gamma (P.1) variant.

“Our goal is to find people with COVID-19 infection so that we can limit further spread and protect the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, in a statement.

“We expect many further cases over the coming weeks, especially amongst unvaccinated people.

“COVID-19 will go wherever it finds an opportunity. We all need to take responsibility for protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.”

In a June 22 press release, officials repeated that COVID-19 is now “widespread” among the Yukon’s unvaccinated population and is present in most communities.

The Yukon logged 68 new cases over the weekend from June 18 to 20.

Students at several Yukon schools have been instructed to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

The next COVID-19 update with Dr. Brendan Hanley is scheduled for June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Frequent testing is key: officials

People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in Whitehorse should call 867-393-3083 or book a test online.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at 49A Waterfront Place everyday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rural Yukoners should contact their community health centre.

Test results are on a roughly 24-hour turnaround. Test results are available online.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus