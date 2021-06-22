Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announces eight new COVID-19 cases for June 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announces eight new COVID-19 cases for June 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon records eight new COVID-19 cases; active case count at 92

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek a test, officials say

The Yukon’s chief medical officer has announced eight new COVID-19 cases for June 22.

The territory’s active case count is now 92.

Seven of the new cases are in Whitehorse and one is in a rural community.

All cases in this outbreak are proven or presumed to be the Gamma (P.1) variant.

“Our goal is to find people with COVID-19 infection so that we can limit further spread and protect the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, in a statement.

“We expect many further cases over the coming weeks, especially amongst unvaccinated people.

“COVID-19 will go wherever it finds an opportunity. We all need to take responsibility for protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.”

In a June 22 press release, officials repeated that COVID-19 is now “widespread” among the Yukon’s unvaccinated population and is present in most communities.

The Yukon logged 68 new cases over the weekend from June 18 to 20.

Students at several Yukon schools have been instructed to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

The next COVID-19 update with Dr. Brendan Hanley is scheduled for June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Frequent testing is key: officials

People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in Whitehorse should call 867-393-3083 or book a test online.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at 49A Waterfront Place everyday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rural Yukoners should contact their community health centre.

Test results are on a roughly 24-hour turnaround. Test results are available online.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus

Previous story
Flood warning issued for the Yukon River at Carmacks

Just Posted

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announces eight new COVID-19 cases for June 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon records eight new COVID-19 cases; active case count at 92

The City of Whitehorse has received a silver designation for a bicycle friendly community from the Share the Road Cycling Coalition. Year-round maintenance of some routes was among the reasons given for the designation. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Whitehorse wins silver status for bicycle infrastructure

The Whitehorse fire department and city council members officially open the new downtown fire hall off Black Street on June 16. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse’s new downtown fire hall officially opens

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has announced 30 new COVID-19 cases on June 21 for a total of 100 active cases. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon experiencing community spread among unvaccinated: Hanley