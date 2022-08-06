Yukon records 3 more COVID-19-related deaths
Three more people have died with COVID-19 in the Yukon, according to the territorial government’s online dashboard.
That brings the mortality tally up to 29 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In total, the dashboard shows there have been 156 hospitalizations in the Yukon and 28 medevac cases outside of the territory.
On the dashboard, there are 36 active cases and the test positivity rate is 58.4 per cent, as of Aug. 4. Those numbers only capture lab-based PCR test results.
The territorial rate of positive tests compares to the national rate of 14.5 per cent.
