Yukon RCMP trying to locate missing woman Cathy Gignac and partner Luc Lanctot

Police say the two are likely together and may not be aware they are considered missing

Police are searching for two missing people: Cathy Gignac, 63, and partner Luc Lanctot, 60. (RCMP/Supplied)

RCMP are continuing their search for a woman who has not been seen or heard from since autumn, as well as her partner.

Yukon RCMP’s Whitehorse detachment and historical case unit are working to locate Cathy Gignac, 63, and her spouse or common-law partner, Luc Lanctot, 60.

In a June 9 release, as part of their investigation through neighbourhood enquiries and community outreach, police have confirmed the couple moved from downtown Whitehorse to a place unknown in early October 2021.

Since then, there has been no known contact or interactions between the missing people and their friends or families.

Police said they believe Gignac and Lanctot may still be located in the Whitehorse area and may not be aware that they are considered missing.

In the release, family and friends report it is out of character for them to be out of touch for this length of time and police are looking to confirm their wellbeing.

The release describes Gignac as 5’5” and 140 pounds with brown hair that is usually coloured red and brown eyes.

Lanctot is described as a man with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’0” and 200 pounds.

Their clothing descriptions are unknown.

In an April 27 release, police said Gignac was reported missing on March 30 since her family had not heard from her for a while and was not able to get in contact with her.

The initial release and updates previously issued by police did not mention the missing man.

Cst. Carlie McCann said the ongoing investigation revealed both are now considered missing and they could be together.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about where Gignac or Lanctot might be to reach out to Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555 or contact Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca or 867-667-6715.

