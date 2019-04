William “Willy” Everett was last seen leaving his residence at 8 p.m.

Yukon RCMP are searching for a Whitehorse man last seen leaving his residence Wednesday evening.

William “Willy” Everett, 38, was last seen at 8 p.m. on April 10, Yukon RCMP said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Everett is non-verbal, according to the tweet, and it’s “unusual for him to be out on his own.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 667-5555.

