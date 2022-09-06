Yukon RCMP officer faces assault charge for alleged excessive force

The Yukon RCMP say one of their own now faces criminal charge relating to alleged excessive force on the job.

Charles Conway, a constable with the Carcross RCMP, has been charged with assault relating to an incident that took place this January at the Whitehorse arrest processing unit, a portion of the Whitehorse Correctional Centre. According to the Yukon RCMP, the charges stem from an allegation that Conway used excessive force when lodging a prisoner at the jail facility.

According to a Sept. 6 notice about the charges, the Yukon RCMP launched by criminal and code of conduct investigations immediately after learning of the allegations. Conway was assigned to administrative duties. The notice from the RCMP states that his duty status is under continual review.

The investigation prior to the laying of charges was conducted by the Northwest Territories RCMP and the British Columbia Public Prosecution Service of Canada reviewed the investigation and considered appropriate charges. Conway was charged with one count of assault on Sept. 2. He will appear in court Oct. 7.

