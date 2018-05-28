Yukon RCMP make arrest in Wendy Carlick, Sarah MacIntosh murders

Everett Chief, 44, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the women’s 2017 deaths

During a march this past April, Carrie MacIntosh, right, is comforted in front of the home where the bodies of Wendy Carlick and Sarah MacIntosh were found in the McIntryre subdivision. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News )

The Yukon RCMP have made an arrest in the 2017 murders of Wendy Carlick and Sarah MacIntosh.

In a video statement posted to Facebook May 28, Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard announced that police had arrested 44-year-old Everett Chief, originally from Watson Lake, on two counts of second-degree murder in relation to the women’s deaths.

Carlick, a member of Kaska Nation in British Columbia, and MacIntosh, a citizen of Kwanlin Dün First Nation, were both found dead in MacIntosh’s home in Whitehorse’s McIntyre subdivision on April 19, 2017.

Chief, who was already in custody on other charges, was arrested on the second-degree murder charges the morning of May 28.

“This sudden loss of life shocked family, friends and Yukon residents alike and created concerns related to community safety for many Yukoners,” Sheppard said in the video, describing the double-murder investigation as “difficult,” “exceptionally complex” and one that involved “all the technical and investigative resources the Yukon RCMP could bring to bear, including assistance from other RCMP divisions.”

“The success in bringing this investigation to this stage is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Major Crimes Unit,” Sheppard said. “On behalf of the investigative team and the RCMP in the Yukon, I want to acknowledge my appreciation for the unwavering support and encouragement we received from Wendy’s and from Sarah’s families as well as Chief Doris Bill and the Kwanlin Dün First Nation…. I would like to thank the families and community leaders for their patience and understanding.”

Sheppard added that he was “ever-mindful of the continued grief the family and friends of Wendy and Sarah continue to feel,” and that while the investigation is now entering a new phase, it is “far from over.”

“These losses have affected the entire community,” he said. “While this development does not provide loved ones with all of the answers, I do hope it will allow family and friends to have a better understanding of what happened to Wendy and Sarah.”

Chief is scheduled to make his first appearance in court for the second-degree murder charges May 29.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com