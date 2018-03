Yukon RCMP make arrest in Riverdale murder

Lynzee Harriott Silverfox, 20, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Chelsey Tegan Bien

Yukon RCMP have arrested and charged a woman with second-degree murder in Feb. 26 homicide of Chelsey Tegan Bien.

Emergency responders were called to an apartment building on Lewes Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 26 after reports of a woman who had been assaulted.

Bien, a 25-year-old citizen of Kwanlin Dün First Nation, died of her injuries. An autopsy confirmed that her death was a homicide.

Police arrested 20-year-old Lynzee Harriott Silverfox of Pelly Crossing around 2 p.m. on March 8 and charged her with second-degree murder.

She’s scheduled to appear in court March 9.

