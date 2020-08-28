Yukon RCMP make appeal for info in 2019 Ross River murder

Mary Ann Ollie was murdered in Ross River on Aug. 1, 2019, the day after her 59th birthday

Yukon RCMP are making an appeal for information in the case of Mary Ann Ollie, who was murdered in Ross River last year and whose case remains unsolved.

Ollie, 59, was killed in the early morning of Aug. 1, the day after her birthday.

“A resident of Ross River, Yukon, Mary Ann was loved by her friends and family,” police said in a press release Aug. 27. “Yukon RCMP’s Major Crime Unit and Ross River RCMP are continuing to investigate, and are asking the public for any information that may help us solve this crime.

“Mary Ann’s family and friends are searching for justice and closure.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact either the Ross River RCMP detachment at 867-969-2677 or Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

