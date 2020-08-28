Yukon RCMP make appeal for info in 2019 Ross River murder

Mary Ann Ollie was murdered in Ross River on Aug. 1, 2019, the day after her 59th birthday

Yukon RCMP are making an appeal for information in the case of Mary Ann Ollie, who was murdered in Ross River last year and whose case remains unsolved.

Ollie, 59, was killed in the early morning of Aug. 1, the day after her birthday.

“A resident of Ross River, Yukon, Mary Ann was loved by her friends and family,” police said in a press release Aug. 27. “Yukon RCMP’s Major Crime Unit and Ross River RCMP are continuing to investigate, and are asking the public for any information that may help us solve this crime.

“Mary Ann’s family and friends are searching for justice and closure.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact either the Ross River RCMP detachment at 867-969-2677 or Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Homicide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally in downtown Whitehorse opposes development in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Next story
Yukon Party prepares for fall sitting at annual general meeting

Just Posted

Rally in downtown Whitehorse opposes development in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Environment minister Pauline Frost, Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis and MP Larry Bagnell were in attendance

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Aug. 28.

Yukon Party calls for details on how $4 million back-to-school funding from feds will be used

Additional busses, protective equipment and classroom changes are all options for flexible funding

More businesses in Whitehorse starting to require masks

Some stores are mandating the use, or at least strongly encouraging, of masks for customers

Housing project announced for Lower Post

Project represents an opportunity for families to return to community, chief says

Minister of Northern Affairs takes virtual tour of First Nations’ green energy projects

Daniel Vandal said he was impressed by the resiliency of Yukon business owners and First Nations

Today’s inbox: Yukon government must clarify hunting rules

Letter to the editor published Aug. 28

Yukon Party prepares for fall sitting at annual general meeting

Leader Currie Dixon talks COVID-19 priorities, Erin O’Toole leadership campaign

Yukon RCMP make appeal for info in 2019 Ross River murder

Mary Ann Ollie was murdered in Ross River on Aug. 1, 2019, the day after her 59th birthday

Whitehorse, Lancieux celebrate two decades of being sister cities

The cities were both once home to poet Robert Service

Yukon First Nations using gas tax funding for road, water projects

Five First Nations will be undertaking infrastructure upgrades worth a total of $1.42 million.

Injured hiker rescued from hill off Dempster Highway

The rescue required the cooperation of several agencies and the use of a private helicopter

Royalty of the Canyon mountain bike race winners crowned despite COVID changes

The self-timed event format didn’t dampen competition over the weekend event

Most Read