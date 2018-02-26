(Black Press file)

Yukon RCMP investigating Whitehorse murder

The Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the territory’s first homicide of 2018 after a woman was killed in Whitehorse early in the morning on Feb. 26.

According to a press release, Whitehorse RCMP and Emergency Medical Services were called to an apartment building on Lewes Boulevard shortly after 12:30 a.m. after reports a woman had been assaulted and required medical attention.

The woman, 25, died from her injuries.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the press release said.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Vancouver Feb. 27.

No further details were provided.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

