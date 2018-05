Officials releasing few details so far

Yukon RCMP, coroner investigating human remains found at Long Lake

The Yukon RCMP and Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating after human remains were found in Whitehorse’s Long Lake area the afternoon of May 22.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area “over the next few days” as officers “complete ground searches related to this investigation.”

More details were not immediately available.

