Yukon RCMP confirm criminal investigation into deadly home explosion underway

Home explosion in Riverdale killed neighbour David Gould and left another person injured on Nov. 14

Yukon RCMP’s investigation into a deadly home explosion in Whitehorse’s Riverdale neighbourhood has become a criminal inquiry, according to a press release.

Police have said the major crimes unit is examining the circumstances surrounding the fatal blast on Bates Crescent on the early morning of Nov. 14 that left one person injured and killed 77-year-old David Gould, a neighbour.

The explosion rang out through the area and badly damaged nearby homes.

Police won’t comment any further as the investigation goes on.

The coroner’s office and the fire department have also been looking into the situation.

