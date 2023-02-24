Yukon RCMP charge Lower Post man with 2nd-degree murder in Haines Junction

Police say they have arrested Seth Boss of Lower Post, B.C.

RCMP vehicle seen in Whitehorse on April 19, 2022. Police say they arrested a 21-year-old man from Lower Post, B.C., in connection with a 2022 homicide investigation. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A 21-year-old man from British Columbia has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Anthony Primozic, according to Yukon RCMP.

Primozic was found dead in his Haines Junction home on March 9, 2022.

In a March 11, 2022 release, RCMP said it was investigating a “sudden death” in the community, but did not identify the deceased, after police were called about an unresponsive man in a residence.

On Feb. 23, police said the Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit and officers from the Watson Lake detachment and other units have arrested Seth Boss of Lower Post, B.C., in connection with the homicide investigation.

The release states Boss remains in custody.

He was expected to appear in Yukon Territorial Court on Feb. 23.

