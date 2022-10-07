Yukon RCMP and coroner investigate sudden death

The RCMP responded to a sudden death in Whitehorse’s McIntyre subdivision on Oct. 4.

An Oct. 6 notice from the Whitehorse RCMP states that they were called alongside emergency medical services for reports of an unresponsive man at a home. The notice states the man was pronounced dead.

The death is being investigated by the Whitehorse RCMP and the Yukon RCMP’s major crimes unit and forensic identification team as well as the Yukon Coroner’s Service.

The police stated no further information would be provided at this time but pledged an update when further details could be released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or online via www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

