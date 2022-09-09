Yukon Premier Sandy Silver stepping down

Premier Sandy Silver announces he is stepping down during a press conference in the cabinet office on Sept. 9. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver will not be seeking re-election for a fourth term when Yukoners go to the polls on Nov. 3, 2025.

In the meantime, he will continue serving as the premier until a new leader is chosen to replace him through a Yukon Liberal Party leadership convention.

Silver will continue in his role as MLA for Klondike for the remainder of his term.

“It has been a profound honor to serve as the premier of Yukon,” he said.

“I want to thank all of the talented and dedicated public servants of the Yukon government.”

Silver became emotional while making the announcement at the Yukon legislature following a Liberal caucus meeting on Sept. 9.

“We need to continue to work with our partners to increase housing options, we need to improve our health care system and expand access continuously to mental health supports throughout the territory,” he said.

“Nevertheless, the territory is in a much stronger place than when we formed government in 2016, and I believe it will continue to move in the right direction. I also believe fresh energy and bold ideas are needed to continue to move the territory forward.”

Silver did not say who he wants to see as the next leader of his party.

It is unclear when Yukoners will have a new premier and if there will be a new Liberal leader before the Confidence and Supply Agreement expires between the Yukon Liberal and NDP.

Silver said he is proud of what his government has accomplished over the past six years, from the 2019 Peel watershed plan to developing the country’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Two Spirit strategy, addressing climate change and working closely with First Nation governments including introducing a Yukon First Nations procurement policy.

“I’m so proud of the work that my team has done, because we’ve always put the interests of Yukoners first, and we have always thought about moving the territory forward together,” he said.

“We did what people said was impossible, and we did it with precision.”

Silver was first elected to the Yukon Legislative Assembly in October 2011 and has served as the Liberal leader since August 2012.

His appointment as premier came in December 2016, when he was elected to represent the Klondike region.

He is currently the minister of finance and the executive council office.

Silver said the decision to step away from political office comes down to timing, although he believes whole-heartedly in the direction the territory is moving in.

“For the most part, the timing is about giving the party the respect it deserves to have a new leader in place and build up some support to the party,” he said.

He said that lately he has been reflecting on taking on the immense responsibilities of being a premier throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while being away from his home in Dawson City.

“It really gives you pause about the job,” he said.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Yukon politics