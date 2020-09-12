Yukon Party nominates Dixon for Copperbelt North

The new leader was previously the MLA for the riding

Currie Dixon gives his acceptance speech after winning the Yukon Party leader election during a live streamed ceremony in Whitehorse on May 23. The Yukon Party has nominated leader Currie Dixon as its candidate for the Copperbelt North riding, despite no sign of a territorial election being called yet. (Submitted)

The Yukon Party has nominated leader Currie Dixon as its candidate for the Copperbelt North riding, despite no sign of a territorial election being called yet.

The party announced Dixon’s nomination in a press release Sept. 8.

Dixon formerly served as MLA for the riding, the release notes, before leaving politics to work as a trade policy advisor for the Yukon government and then in the private sector supporting mining.

The 35-year-old was elected as Yukon Party leader in May.

“The Yukon is at a critical point and we need decisive leadership to chart a path of economic recovery,” Dixon said in the press release.

“As a parent of young children, I want to bring a fresh and forward-looking perspective to government, so that we can ensure that we leave the Yukon in a better place for future generations.”

The next territorial election must be called by November 2021.

The governing Yukon Liberals haven’t given an indication of when Premier Sandy Silver would call one.

