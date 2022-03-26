Crystal Schick/Yukon News Yukon Party MLA Brad Cathers in Whitehorse on March 5, 2020.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Yukon Party MLA Brad Cathers in Whitehorse on March 5, 2020.

Yukon Party calls for ‘pandemic policy forum’

Brad Cathers can expect a response to his petition by April 6

Yukon Party petition calls for ‘pandemic policy forum’

Yukon Party MLA Brad Cathers introduced a petition to the legislature on March 23, calling for the government to host a “pandemic policy forum” that would hear the hardships of COVID-19.

Cather’s petition, which receives around 60 signatures, suggests that “the public during this time has not been allowed to ask meaningful questions” of the government and subsequently results “in the perception of being ignored.”

Cathers suggests that one way to resolve this is for the government to host an “open, civil, mediated forum” between the Premier and the Chief Medical Officer where people could ask questions regarding pandemic policies.

The petition calls on the government to host this forum before June 30 in a large venue such as a school gym.

The government has eight sitting days to respond to the petition, so an official response can be expected by April 6.

