Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent, since in legislative assembly on Nov. 27, 2017. The official Opposition is calling on the Yukon government to extend consultation on proposed changes to the Quartz Mining Act to the end of November. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon Party calls for more consultation on proposed changes to Quartz Mining Act

Kent echoes complaints changes could threaten free-entry system

The official Opposition is calling on the Yukon government to extend consultation on proposed changes to the Quartz Mining Act to the end of November.

The Yukon Party says extending the deadline for public comment to Nov. 30 would mean a workshop could be held at the annual Geoscience Forum in Whitehorse.

Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent said he hoped by then the government would have a draft to show to industry.

“That annual conference gets significant turnout so that would be the best opportunity to get the most comprehensive feedback on their proposed changes.”

The Yukon Party is amplifying concerns raised by the Yukon Chamber of Mines earlier this week. The chamber’s executive director, Samson Hartland, said proposed changes to the act could erode the Yukon’s free-entry system. Hartland said the chamber was also frustrated that the government was asking for comment but hadn’t provided a draft of the actual amendments it was proposing.

Under the proposed changes the Yukon government would have the option to give First Nations or their entities exclusive rights for prospecting and mining in land currently covered under interim staking bans. The changes are designed to promote reconciliation and create new opportunities for economic development, according to the government.

People are being asked to comment on the proposal by Aug. 21.

Yukon government officials say a draft of the proposed amendments doesn’t exist yet. They have so far refused to commit to doing a second round of consultations once the draft is written.

Briar Young, director of the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources’s strategic alliances branch, said the government has no plans at this time to extend the August deadline.

“We’re holding a public consultation that closes right now on Aug. 21. Based on what we hear, we’ll prepare a ‘what we heard’ document and if it is determined at that time that further consultation is required we’ll embark upon that then.”

Kent said the Yukon Party has always been a supporter of the free-entry system and wouldn’t want changes to erode opportunities for prospectors and junior mining companies.

“I think our preference would be for the government to work with the First Nations to open up that land (currently covered under interim protection) to make it available for … staking under the free entry system so that anybody can have a chance to go in there and have an opportunity to acquire and register those mineral claims.”

He said the current consultation is happening in the middle of the Yukon’s mining season.

“I just don’t know if they’re going to get the feedback, and make an informed decision based on the feedback they get, with so many people busy trying to make a living at this time of year.”

No one from the cabinet office was immediately available to comment.

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon privacy commissioner worried about city drone proposal

Just Posted

Whitehorse produce manager kept things fresh for almost 50 years

Bryon Marks started at Your Independent Grocer when he was 14. Now he finally gets to sleep in a bit

Howling for wolves

Continue reading

YG cancels Finlayson caribou hunt, encourages hunters to respect RRDC’s rules

Environment Yukon says ‘laws of general application’ will still apply to the Ross River area

Hot, dry weather means Yukon wildfires grow

Crews have been called in from Alberta to help

Yukon privacy commissioner worried about city drone proposal

‘Now’s the time for us to be aware of this. Not when it’s too late’

Annual horse show puts Yukon equestrian community on display

‘Everyone loves it. They love their horses, they love doing what they do’

East bound and down for Special Olympics Yukon athletes

‘I am so proud that you are our team’

Whitehorse council tweaks cannabis bylaws

If you were worried the city wouldn’t take a ‘proactive approach’ to regulating pot, you can relax

Whitehorse council shoots down Whistle Bend zoning amendment

Developer sought change to allow townhouses instead of apartments

Runners burn up the trail at Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure

‘Everyone really loves the race’

Yukon’s housing-first project set to go over its original budget estimate

The lowest bid came in at $3.9 million. The government originally estimated $2.7 million

Yukoner Jack Amos wins hardware at B.C. Athletics Championships Jamboree

‘It’s definitely the fittest I’ve ever been’

Yukoner finishes 4,400-km Tour Divide in 23 days

‘I like a challenge and it sure is a challenge’

Most Read