Currie Dixon gives his acceptance speech after winning the Yukon Party leader election during a live streamed ceremony in Whitehorse on May 23. Dixon announced the party’s caucus critic roles in a press release on July 6. (Submitted)

Yukon Party announces new critic roles

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon announced the party’s caucus critic roles in a press release on July 6.

Stacey Hassard, former interim party leader, is continuing as Leader of the Official Opposition in the legislative assembly and is the new critic for ethics and accountability as well as remaining the critic for highways and public works.

Scott Kent will continue as house leader, critic for education and energy mines and resources, and will be the new Yukon Energy Corporation and Yukon Development Corporation critic.

Brad Cathers is remaining the deputy house leader and critic for democratic institutions, justice, protective services and agriculture, and will be the new critic for finance and fiscal sustainability. Cathers is also joining the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Geraldine Van Bibber is to remain the critic for community services and will also be the critic for the Executive Council Office, the Public Service Commission and the Women’s Directorate.

Wade Istchenko remains the critic for the Yukon Liquor Corporation, the Yukon Lottery Commission and environment, as well as becoming the new critic for tourism and economy recovery.

Patti McLeod will continue as critic for health and social services and the Yukon Workers’ Compensation Health and Safety Board, as well as becoming the new critic for housing and land development and the French Language Services Directorate.

