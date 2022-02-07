Yukon offers third shots for 12-17 year olds, younger children with compromised immune systems

Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being made available to more people.

Yukoners aged 12 to 17 who are already fully vaccinated will be eligible for a booster dose starting on Feb. 7 if it has been six months since their second dose.

Rural clinics will begin Feb. 7 in Carcross. Clinics will be held in Haines Junction, Old Crow, Mayo, Dawson City and Watson Lake next week. Further dates are being scheduled.

According to a statement from the Yukon government, enough appointments will be scheduled to provide booster doses to all Yukoners aged 12 to 17 who want one by the end of this month.

In addition to booster doses for teens, third doses are also available to children aged five to 11 who have compromised immune systems.

“This third dose will ensure an appropriate immune response for children whose immune system is compromised. The third dose for immunocompromised children is recommended four weeks after receiving a second dose. A third dose differs from a booster dose. The third dose is the completion of a primary series for people who meet specific criteria, such as immunocompromised individuals,” the government notice about the vaccine clinics reads.

The government is adjusting its vaccination strategy based on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and advice from the Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Appointments can be made online. Whitehorse residents can also call 1-877-374-0425. Residents in rural communities can call their local health centre to book an appointment and can find clinic dates and times on Yukon.ca.

