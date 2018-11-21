Yukon NDP’s Liz Hanson to step down as party leader

Hanson made the announcement in a press release Nov. 21. She will keep her position as MLA.

NDP leader Liz Hanson speaks to media last year. Hanson has announced that she plans to step down as party leader. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

The Yukon NDP’s Liz Hanson will be stepping down as party leader.

The NDP and Hanson made the announcement in a press release the afternoon of Nov. 21.

Hanson will remain leader until a successor is appointed via a leadership race, according to the press release, the details of which are expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

She will remain in her position as an MLA for her Whitehorse-Centre after a new leader is appointed.

Hanson has served as the leader of the Yukon NDP since 2009 and was elected as an MLA in the by-election in 2010.

She took a temporary leave of absence in December 2017 to attend to family matters, during which fellow NDP MLA Kate White served as acting leader.

“It’s time for the Yukon NDP to elect a new leader, one who will bring a new energy to our work ahead of the next election,” Hanson said in the press release. “Many Yukoners are disappointed in the Liberal government. They thought they were voting for change, instead they got lots of talk, but no action. With a new leader, the Yukon NDP is poised to restore hope to Yukoners who want to move beyond the status quo and act on the many opportunities ahead for Yukon.”

Hanson is expected to speak to media at a press conference Thursday morning.

More to come.

