Yukon NDP hold AGM

Kate White readies herself with some tissues during her first speech as Yukon NDP leader in Whitehorse on May 4, 2019. The Yukon NDP gathered Sept. 12 for a virtual annual general meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon NDP gathered Sept. 12 for its annual general meeting.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the meeting took place digitally. It was a format that the party said allowed rural Yukoners to participate. Volunteers assisted those new to the technology.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh addressed supporters during the event in a question and answer period with Yukon NDP leader Kate White.

“We know issues like climate change and a lack of housing are national crises in Canada,” Singh said in a statement following the AGM. “But both are particularly serious in the Yukon where temperatures are warming at a much faster rate and where too many people are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. The NDP wants to invest in solutions like renewable energy and affordable housing and you can see the drive Yukoners have to realize those solutions.”

White said pressing topics for NDP party members included affordable housing, climate change, the opioid crisis and the impact of COVID-19 on the local tourism sector.

The Yukon legislature returns for the fall sitting on Oct. 1.

