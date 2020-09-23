Kate White readies herself with some tissues during her first speech as Yukon NDP leader in Whitehorse on May 4, 2019. The Yukon NDP gathered Sept. 12 for a virtual annual general meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon NDP hold AGM

This year’s meeting was held virtually

The Yukon NDP gathered Sept. 12 for its annual general meeting.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the meeting took place digitally. It was a format that the party said allowed rural Yukoners to participate. Volunteers assisted those new to the technology.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh addressed supporters during the event in a question and answer period with Yukon NDP leader Kate White.

“We know issues like climate change and a lack of housing are national crises in Canada,” Singh said in a statement following the AGM. “But both are particularly serious in the Yukon where temperatures are warming at a much faster rate and where too many people are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. The NDP wants to invest in solutions like renewable energy and affordable housing and you can see the drive Yukoners have to realize those solutions.”

White said pressing topics for NDP party members included affordable housing, climate change, the opioid crisis and the impact of COVID-19 on the local tourism sector.

The Yukon legislature returns for the fall sitting on Oct. 1.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

ndp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Council ponders freezing own wages

Just Posted

Council ponders freezing own wages

As it considers salaries for next term, some current members suggest not taking next CPI increase

Whitehorse driver gets one-month sentence, $1k fine for fatally hitting pedestrian in 2019

Karen Kennedy was sentenced before territorial court judge Michael Cozens Sept. 22

$500,000 deficit projected for Whitehorse

COVID-19 impacts cost the city $1.8 million

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Sept. 23, 2020

From Whitehorse to the Whitecaps

Joe Hanson is starting his second season with the Vancouver Whitecaps academy

Yukon NDP hold AGM

This year’s meeting was held virtually

Watson Lake man arrested on cocaine charge

Calvin Pembleton, 53, is facing multiple charges

Liard First Nation’s language department receives literacy award

Decades of work has made Kaska language available to many

Yukon government releases new guidelines for COVID-19 symptoms and sending children to school

The advice sorts symptoms into three categories: red, yellow and green

Nominations closed in Watson Lake byelection

Four candidates are running for mayor

Baggage screening changes begin

Passengers are asked to arrive earlier than normal in order to accommodate the new temporary system

Yukon Government extends education review

The final report is scheduled for release in March 2021

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Most Read