Yukon municipalities get funding boost. Is it enough?

Whitehorse City Hall. Whitehorse is set to receive approximately $9.8 million in funding in 2024 as part of the Comprehensive Municipal Grant. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon’s eight municipalities look set to receive a 10.3 per cent funding boost in 2024.

Roughly $24.5 million in Comprehensive Municipal Grant funding will be paid out to the municipalities on April 1, 2024, according to a Yukon government press release.

Whitehorse is set to receive approximately $9.8 million in funding, Dawson City will get more than $2.9 million, Carmacks will get more than $1.6 million, Faro will get nearly $2 million, Haines Junction will get over $2.2 million, Mayo will receive roughly $1.8 million, Teslin will get more than $1.8 million and Watson Lake will receive roughly $2.6 million.

The grant amount being paid out in 2024 is approximately $2.3 million more than in 2023.

The Comprehensive Municipal Grant dates back to 1991 and is how the territorial government directly funds municipalities. The funding is “unconditional,” according to the government release.

The funding supplements other forms of revenue generation at the municipal level. It is used to pay for services and programs under the Municipal Act and other legislation.

The grant was reviewed in 2017 and 2018, leading to an annual funding increase due to changes to the formula used to determine the funding amount. According to a government spokesperson, “funding amounts to municipalities did not change significantly prior to 2018.”

“The Comprehensive Municipal Grant allows communities to fund local priorities. It is the cornerstone of our financial support for healthy, resilient and sustainable communities and we are working with the Association of Yukon Communities (AYC) to ensure it remains so for years to come,” Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn said in the press release.

According to Association of Yukon Communities president Ted Laking, the funding increase is positive news. However, it falls short of what is needed by municipalities.

“Any increase in funding is welcome news, but this doesn’t go as far as we’d like in terms of addressing financial sustainability issues for municipalities,” Laking said.

Laking noted that the amount of funding in the Comprehensive Municipal Grant each year is determined by a formula that considers things “such as inflation and population growth.” He said the AYC and its members have been pushing the Yukon government to negotiate a new formula that better addresses the novel realities and challenges facing municipalities.

In September 2022, the AYC’s board decided to commission a third-party review of the formula used to determine the annual Comprehensive Municipal Grant funding amount. The cost of the review was split 50/50 between the AYC and Yukon government, according to Laking.

Laking added that, based on the third-party review’s findings, the AYC hoped to see a funding increase of approximately 34 per cent for the next fiscal year.

“We’re happy that the formula — the old formula — is working as intended, and it has resulted in some increases. But the increases fall short of what we think municipalities are due,” Laking told the News.

“We think that this is a really urgent issue and that, if it’s not addressed in short order, we could see things such as service decreases or property tax increases.”

Despite this, Laking remains hopeful that the AYC will be able to work with the territorial government over the winter to find amicable funding solutions for the future.

“We always knew that this formula wasn’t going to be changed this fall. That’s why we’ve been asking for it to be changed in time for next year’s budget,” Laking said. “We’re going to continue to advocate that the formula be changed and that the government take our recommendation seriously.”

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com